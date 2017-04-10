ACHS Baseball vs. Campbellsville HS venue change
ACHS Baseball vs. Campbellsville HS venue change ACHS baseball game vs. Campbellsville High School has been switched from an away game to home and will start at 6pmCT/7pmET, Thursday, April 13, 2017, at the Adair County High School Baseball Field, 336 General John Adair Drive, Columbia, KY. - WES FEESE Printable: this page is now automatically formatted for printing.
