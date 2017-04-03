2 hospitalized, house burned toa

2 hospitalized, house burned toa

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: WHAS11

Black smoke took over the already gray and overcast sky Wednesday night while a home on the 600 block of Collins Lane in Campbellsville, Ky. was on fire.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Campbellsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 51 min Verse3 161,880
DonnaHash seen at Goodwill, with lots of cat food! 2 hr Dopewhore101 4
shooting/house fire 2 hr info 5
Corned Beef Hash 2 hr Dopewhore101 4
Jake Caven 2 hr Dopewhore101 2
Wild Wednesday at the Ballwash! 2 hr Dopewhore101 3
Arrest at Big Johns! 2 hr Dopewhore101 3
Who was the woman found dead in sulphur well? 7 hr Mike Thomason 9
Campbellsville Trivia (Jul '08) Apr 1 pebouky 2,719
See all Campbellsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Campbellsville Forum Now

Campbellsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Campbellsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Campbellsville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,850 • Total comments across all topics: 280,084,229

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC