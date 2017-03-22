Wear navy Thursday 22 March 2017 for Quentin Goodin Taylor County residents are going to see a lot of navy blue tomorrow, Thursday, March 22, 2017, if the county seat leadership has anything to do with it. The official call was posted today: "The Mayor and City of Campbellsville would like to encourage everyone to wear navy on Thursday in support of Campbellsville's own, Quentin Goodin.

