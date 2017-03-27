Watkins moved up to dean of student s...

Saturday Mar 25

Watkins moved up to dean of student services By Joan C. McKinney, coordinating director, Office of University Communications CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. - Rusty Watkins, who has served Campbellsville University 16 years, has been appointed dean of student services at the university, according to an announcement from Dr. Michael V. Carter, president of the university.

Campbellsville, KY

