The Revelators Quartet in Concert at Saloma Baptist Church The Revelators Quartet, a gospel musical group from Elizabethtown, KY, will be in concert at Saloma Baptist Church, 1505 West Saloma Road, near Campbellsville, KY, on Sunday, March 26, 5pmCT/6pmET. Call 270-789-0082, or email [email protected] for information on the concert.

