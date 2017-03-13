Taylor County HS Band to hold fundrai...

Taylor County HS Band to hold fundraiser Sat 19 Mar 2017

Read more: Columbia Magazine

Taylor County HS Band to hold fundraiser Sat 19 Mar 2017 The Taylor County High School Band will hold a mattress sale fundraiser on 10am-4pmCT/11am-5pmET, Sunday, March 19, 2017 from 11am until 5pmET at Taylor County High School Gym, 2705 Hodgenville Road, Campbellsville, KY. All mattresses are new.

Campbellsville, KY

