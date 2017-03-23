Ruth Winfred Blackwell, 91, Adair Co., KY/Cumberland Co. native
Ruth Winfred Blackwell, 91, Adair Co., KY/Cumberland Co. native Mrs. Ruth Winifred Blackwell was a member of the Mount Moriah Methodist Church in Cumberland Co., KY; and was employed by Fruit of Loom in Campbellsville, KY, for several years and was a homemaker.
