Ruth Winfred Blackwell, 91, Adair Co., KY/Cumberland Co. native

Ruth Winfred Blackwell, 91, Adair Co., KY/Cumberland Co. native Mrs. Ruth Winifred Blackwell was a member of the Mount Moriah Methodist Church in Cumberland Co., KY; and was employed by Fruit of Loom in Campbellsville, KY, for several years and was a homemaker.

