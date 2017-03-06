Mrs. Addina Fudge Graves, 86, Taylor ...

Mrs. Addina Fudge Graves, 86, Taylor Co./Cumberland Co. KY native

Mrs. Addina Fudge Graves, 86, Taylor Co./Cumberland Co. KY native She was a member of Grider United Methodist Church and worked many years at KY Pants Company in Glasgow, KY and retired from OshKosh Manufacturing in Marrowbone, KY.

