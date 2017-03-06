Mrs. Addina Fudge Graves, 86, Taylor Co./Cumberland Co. KY native
Mrs. Addina Fudge Graves, 86, Taylor Co./Cumberland Co. KY native She was a member of Grider United Methodist Church and worked many years at KY Pants Company in Glasgow, KY and retired from OshKosh Manufacturing in Marrowbone, KY.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Campbellsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|1 hr
|Strel
|159,860
|Zija is a Scam (Feb '11)
|12 hr
|Healthy woman
|1,248
|Ladies: DO NOT GET TUBAL LIGATION! (Sep '10)
|16 hr
|Jmc79
|143
|Miss the random text
|17 hr
|hmmm
|7
|Elderly tootless female seeking black ex-presid...
|23 hr
|AngieAkin
|1
|we are a bi couple looking for bi females are ... (Dec '09)
|23 hr
|AngieAkin
|27
|Why do Ushers in Black Churches (Sep '10)
|Mon
|Nikki824
|132
Find what you want!
Search Campbellsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC