Marshall Daryl Graham, 66, Taylor Co., KY He had made a profession of faith in Christ and attended the God's Grace Church in Campbellsville. He was an employee for the Taylor County Sheriff Department, he was a Constable in the 4th District and in maintenance at the Splash Carwash and was formerly employed by Vaughn Shrader Cleaning Service in Campbellsville for over 11 years.

