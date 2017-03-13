Kentucky House expected to move charter schools bill quickly on Friday

A charter schools bill that was introduced two weeks ago and appeared to have lost traction has picked up steam and will be heard by the Kentucky House Education Committee early Friday morning and is expected to move to the full House a few hours later. House Bill 520, which is sponsored by House Education committee Chairman John Carney, R-Campbellsville, was introduced on Feb. 17. It would allow public charter schools to open in Kentucky in the 2018-19 school year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.