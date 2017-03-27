Job/Career/Internship Fair coming up at CU
Job/Career/Internship Fair coming up at CU By Joan C. McKinney , coordinating director, Office of University Communications CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. - Campbellsville University will host her bi-annual Job/Career/Internship Fair, with over 45 employers present, Wednesday, April 5 from 2pmETuntil 4:30pmET in the Student Activities Center, 106 University Drive, Campbellsville, Ky.
