Human trafficking to be subject of CU chapel 29 March 2017

Human trafficking to be subject of CU chapel 29 March 2017 By Joan C. McKinney , Office of University Communications CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. - Campbellsville University professor of social work Dr. Candace Hansford will discuss human trafficking at the university's chapel at 10amET Wednesday, March 29, 2017 in Ransdell Chapel at 401 N. Hoskins Ave., Campbellsville, Ky.

