House advances charter schools bill

Public charter schools would be allowed to operate in Kentucky under a bill advanced by the Kentucky House on Friday. House Bill 520, sponsored by House Education Committee Chairman and public school teacher John Carney, R-Campbellsville, passed the House by a vote of 56-39 and now goes to the Senate for its consideration.

