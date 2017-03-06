House advances charter schools bill -
Public charter schools would be allowed to operate in Kentucky under a bill advanced by the Kentucky House on Friday. House Bill 520, sponsored by House Education Committee Chairman and public school teacher John Carney, R-Campbellsville, passed the House by a vote of 56-39 and now goes to the Senate for its consideration.
