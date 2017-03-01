George P. Burress, III, 66, Taylor County, KY
George P. Burress, III, 66, Taylor County, KY He was a U.S. Marine Corp veteran having served two tours of duty in Vietnam and will be rendered full military honors at committal rites. He operated a lawn care business and had worked at Batesville Casket and Fruit of the Loom.
