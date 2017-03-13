General Assembly passes charter school bill
Kentucky is on the verge of joining 43 other states that have charter schools. The state Senate voted 23 to 15 late Wednesday afternoon to allow charter schools and sent the measure to the House, which gave House Bill 520 final approval on a 53-43 vote and sent it to Gov. Matt Bevin to sign into law or veto.
