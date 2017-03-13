General Assembly passes charter schoo...

General Assembly passes charter school bill

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: Cadiz Record

Kentucky is on the verge of joining 43 other states that have charter schools. The state Senate voted 23 to 15 late Wednesday afternoon to allow charter schools and sent the measure to the House, which gave House Bill 520 final approval on a 53-43 vote and sent it to Gov. Matt Bevin to sign into law or veto.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cadiz Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Campbellsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 13 min usa 160,162
ik one girl has been with alot men she still al... 53 min wow 28
david logsdon nova (Jan '10) 5 hr David 3
taylor county muffler (Feb '15) 10 hr Duh big red truck 45
Classmates who are Gone but not forgotten (Apr '09) 13 hr abc 163
Drowning on taylor blvd? 19 hr Priscilla 5
lawrence harris 21 hr kneehighchair 1
See all Campbellsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Campbellsville Forum Now

Campbellsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Campbellsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Syria
 

Campbellsville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,554 • Total comments across all topics: 279,597,846

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC