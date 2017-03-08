English Immersion Program at CU resul...

English Immersion Program at CU results in 16 completions

Next Story Prev Story
59 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

English Immersion Program at CU results in 16 completions By Josh Christian , student news writer, Office of University Communications CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY-- "Cambellsville University is 110 years old. It is an old school," Dr. Shane Garrison, vice president for enrollment services, said at Campbellsville University's first-ever Intensive English Learning & American Culture and Immersion Program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Campbellsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 29 min truth 159,951
girl works at McDonald's is big time 57 min cowboy23 1
Who is the best rapper or rap group from Kentucky? (Apr '08) 3 hr Marysville to the... 185
Christie Scott Witham 3 hr Timmy turner 3
Donna L Hash Campbellsville Kentucky 6 hr tim burton 6
Maggie Calhoun 8 hr Temptation 2
Campbellsville Police 8 hr Mikey360 2
See all Campbellsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Campbellsville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Taylor County was issued at March 10 at 3:11PM EST

Campbellsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Campbellsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Campbellsville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,739 • Total comments across all topics: 279,458,386

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC