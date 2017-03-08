English Immersion Program at CU results in 16 completions
English Immersion Program at CU results in 16 completions By Josh Christian , student news writer, Office of University Communications CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY-- "Cambellsville University is 110 years old. It is an old school," Dr. Shane Garrison, vice president for enrollment services, said at Campbellsville University's first-ever Intensive English Learning & American Culture and Immersion Program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Campbellsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|29 min
|truth
|159,951
|girl works at McDonald's is big time
|57 min
|cowboy23
|1
|Who is the best rapper or rap group from Kentucky? (Apr '08)
|3 hr
|Marysville to the...
|185
|Christie Scott Witham
|3 hr
|Timmy turner
|3
|Donna L Hash Campbellsville Kentucky
|6 hr
|tim burton
|6
|Maggie Calhoun
|8 hr
|Temptation
|2
|Campbellsville Police
|8 hr
|Mikey360
|2
Find what you want!
Search Campbellsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC