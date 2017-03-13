Dr. Joseph L. Owens to speak at CU Heritage Day
Dr. Joseph L. Owens to speak at CU Heritage Day By Joan C. McKinney , coordinating director, Office of University Communications CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. - Dr. Joseph L. Owens, former chair of the Campbellsville University Board of Trustees, will be the guest speaker for the university's annual Heritage Day observance at chapel Wednesday, March 22 at 10 a.m. in Ransdell Chapel at 401 N. Hoskins Ave., Campbellsville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Campbellsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jake Caven
|21 min
|jusme
|2
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|24 min
|Bigelow
|160,307
|chance hughes
|34 min
|disc
|1
|Who is this Viper? Campbellsville hero? Where d...
|7 hr
|Lincolnave
|3
|Info on Robinson Marina?
|8 hr
|Kenneth
|2
|Local nudes
|14 hr
|Chris
|6
|Maggie Calhoun
|22 hr
|HAHA
|3
Find what you want!
Search Campbellsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC