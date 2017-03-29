CU senior Adams art exhibit begins today 29 Mar 2017
CU senior Adams art exhibit begins today 29 Mar 2017 By Green Okparaoko , student news writer, Office of University Communications CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. - Campbellsville University will feature works by Chelsea Adams of Hodgenville Ky., through March 31 at The Pence-Chowning Art Gallery, 205 University Drive, Campbellsville, Ky.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Campbellsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|2 hr
|ChromiuMan
|161,229
|Crazy Dawna/Insane Leon divorce possibly looming.
|4 hr
|Tattletale
|1
|Seahag Festival on Goat Island!
|5 hr
|lil Avah
|1
|Eight Legged Baby needs genes!
|5 hr
|Watchdog
|1
|The legend of LMS aka Gummy
|5 hr
|Watchdog
|1
|To all the black peps in Campellsville
|6 hr
|Watchdog
|2
|Christie Scott Witham
|8 hr
|Tomboy
|5
Find what you want!
Search Campbellsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC