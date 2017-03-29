CU senior Adams art exhibit begins to...

CU senior Adams art exhibit begins today 29 Mar 2017

Next Story Prev Story
12 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

CU senior Adams art exhibit begins today 29 Mar 2017 By Green Okparaoko , student news writer, Office of University Communications CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. - Campbellsville University will feature works by Chelsea Adams of Hodgenville Ky., through March 31 at The Pence-Chowning Art Gallery, 205 University Drive, Campbellsville, Ky.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Campbellsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 2 hr ChromiuMan 161,229
Crazy Dawna/Insane Leon divorce possibly looming. 4 hr Tattletale 1
Seahag Festival on Goat Island! 5 hr lil Avah 1
Eight Legged Baby needs genes! 5 hr Watchdog 1
The legend of LMS aka Gummy 5 hr Watchdog 1
To all the black peps in Campellsville 6 hr Watchdog 2
Christie Scott Witham 8 hr Tomboy 5
See all Campbellsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Campbellsville Forum Now

Campbellsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Campbellsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Wall Street
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
 

Campbellsville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,670 • Total comments across all topics: 279,900,943

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC