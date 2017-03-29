CU senior Adams art exhibit begins today 29 Mar 2017 By Green Okparaoko , student news writer, Office of University Communications CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. - Campbellsville University will feature works by Chelsea Adams of Hodgenville Ky., through March 31 at The Pence-Chowning Art Gallery, 205 University Drive, Campbellsville, Ky.

