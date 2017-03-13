CU looking for talented high school senior artists
CU looking for talented high school senior artists "The winning students will receive $750 scholarship monies per semester for the duration of eight semesters while they attend Campbellsville University as an art major" -- Dr. Linda Cundiff, Art Department Chair By Joan C. McKinney , coordinating director, Office of University Communications CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. -- Campbellsville University is searching for talented high school seniors to compete for two art scholarships worth a total of $6,000 each.
