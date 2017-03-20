CMS students honor cafeteria workers
CMS students honor cafeteria workers By Calen McKinney, Public Information Officer Campbellsville Independent Schools Campbellsville Middle School students recently honored those who work in their school cafeteria. CMS celebrated Cafeteria Appreciation Day on Monday, March 20. Students made thank you cards to give to those who make their breakfast and lunch each day.
