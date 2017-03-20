CMS students honor cafeteria workers

CMS students honor cafeteria workers

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

CMS students honor cafeteria workers By Calen McKinney, Public Information Officer Campbellsville Independent Schools Campbellsville Middle School students recently honored those who work in their school cafeteria. CMS celebrated Cafeteria Appreciation Day on Monday, March 20. Students made thank you cards to give to those who make their breakfast and lunch each day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Campbellsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 1 hr Strel 160,338
Chryslee Filback 7 hr Mister Clean 3
Info on Robinson Marina? 9 hr City 3
Good crystal ready to party female only 10 hr Icecreamman420 1
Any females wanna party tonight 11 hr Icecreamman420 7
Looking for Jenny obers 14 hr Doc 1
Donna's goal of being anally fisted by Patti G. 17 hr Walter 2
See all Campbellsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Campbellsville Forum Now

Campbellsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Campbellsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Casey Anthony
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
 

Campbellsville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,907 • Total comments across all topics: 279,705,414

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC