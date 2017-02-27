CMS students donate to homeless shelter

By Calen McKinney Public Information Officer, Campbellsville Independent Schools BR> Campbellsville Middle School sixth-grade students recently collected items to donate to the local homeless shelter. Campbellsville University education student Dylan Quinn is completing student teaching in Farrah Hord's sixth-grade classes.

Read more at Columbia Magazine.

