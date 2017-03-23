CMS science students hatch baby chicks
Click on headline for story with photo By Calen McKinney, Public Information Officer Campbellsville Independent Schools Campbellsville Middle School students recently witnessed the birth of a baby chick. In Amy Knifley's eighth-grade science classes, students have learned about how baby chickens are born.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Campbellsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|9 min
|Bigelow
|160,862
|The Grim Reapers (Oct '12)
|12 hr
|Hay-Hay
|54
|Funeral Processions/ Stupid Drivers (Oct '14)
|17 hr
|Dickmuncher55
|40
|Anyones Net10 or Tracfone not working (Jun '12)
|Thu
|Peter Lechner
|36
|Who is this Viper? Campbellsville hero? Where d...
|Thu
|Private I Gummy
|4
|M&R Estates (Jun '08)
|Thu
|AllMyLife
|20
|Looking for Jenny obers
|Thu
|Doc
|12
Find what you want!
Search Campbellsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC