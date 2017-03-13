CMS custodian Daryl Ford receives Dar...

CMS custodian Daryl Ford receives Dare to Soar award

CMS custodian Daryl Ford receives Dare to Soar award Around good friends, it's easy to do good, - DARYL FORD Click on headline for story with photo By Calen McKinney, Public Information Officer Campbellsville Independent Schools Campbellsville Middle School custodian Daryl Ford has received this month's Dare to Soar award. Campbellsville Independent Schools Superintendent Mike Deaton made the presentation at the Campbellsville Board of Education's regular meeting on Monday, March 13. In reading a letter nominating Ford for the award, Deaton said Ford goes above and beyond each and every day he is working at CMS.

