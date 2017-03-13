Charter school bill passes, moves on ...

Charter school bill passes, moves on to governor -

The Kentucky Senate and House each voted Wednesday in favor of legislation to allow publicly funded charter schools to operate in Kentucky. The bill now goes to Governor Matt Bevin, a supporter of charter schools, to be signed into law.

