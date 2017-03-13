Charter school bill passes, moves on to governor -
The Kentucky Senate and House each voted Wednesday in favor of legislation to allow publicly funded charter schools to operate in Kentucky. The bill now goes to Governor Matt Bevin, a supporter of charter schools, to be signed into law.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Floyd County Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Campbellsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|1 min
|CriminalForever
|160,136
|taylor county muffler (Feb '15)
|14 min
|Duh big red truck
|45
|Classmates who are Gone but not forgotten (Apr '09)
|3 hr
|abc
|163
|Drowning on taylor blvd?
|9 hr
|Priscilla
|5
|lawrence harris
|10 hr
|kneehighchair
|1
|Donna L Hash Campbellsville Kentucky
|11 hr
|Frightened Citizen
|8
|Who is this Viper? Campbellsville hero? Where d...
|11 hr
|haha
|2
Find what you want!
Search Campbellsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC