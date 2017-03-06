Austin Merritt, Campbellsville University senior, displays artwork By Jaleel Cowan , student news writer, Office of University Communications CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. -- Austin Merritt, a Campbellsville University senior, will be displaying his senior portfolio in The Pence-Chowning Art Gallery through March 10 at 205 University Drive, Campbellsville, Ky.

