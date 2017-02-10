Tristan Grant Pyles, 28, Jefferson Co., KY/Taylor Co, native He the son of David Pyles and Elisa Carter Pyles, Raywick, KY, who survive, and the grandson of Preston Pyles of Campbellsville, KY, who also survives, and the grandson of the late Gene & Margaret Carter Pyles, and the step son of Lisa Pyles, Shelbyville, KY

