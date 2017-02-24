Sen. Max Wise's Legislative Update Fri 24 Feb 2017
Click on headline for complete report to the people By State Senator Max Wise, 16th District: Adair, Clinton, Cumberland, McCreary, Russell, Taylor, and Wayne Counties Halfway through the 2017 Legislative Session with a sight of the finish line ahead, it was a productive week as more than a dozen bills passed the senate chamber. We were excited to welcome the children of Kentucky National Guard members from across the state for the First Annual Kentucky Military Kids Day.
