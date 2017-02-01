Mary Lou Clark, 89, Green County, KY
Mary Lou Clark, 89, Green County, KY She had made a profession of faith in Christ and was a member of the Broadway Church of Christ in Campbellsville. Mrs. Clark was a former secretary at the United States Pentagon, and retired bookkeeper for the former Woodson Lewis Store.
