Mary Lou Clark, 89, Green County, KY

Mary Lou Clark, 89, Green County, KY She had made a profession of faith in Christ and was a member of the Broadway Church of Christ in Campbellsville. Mrs. Clark was a former secretary at the United States Pentagon, and retired bookkeeper for the former Woodson Lewis Store.

