Legislative Update: Sen. Max Wise - 10 Feb 2017
By State Senator Max Wise, 16th District: Adair, Clinton, Cumberland, McCreary, Russell, Taylor, and Wayne Counties The hallways were packed with Kentuckians from across the state making their voices heard as we began the second part of the 2017 Legislative Session in Frankfort. I was especially heartened at the passionate and robust-sized crowd attending the "Rally for Life" on Wednesday, February 8, and later in the evening that energy and excitement continued during Governor Bevin's State of the Commonwealth Address.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Campbellsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|2 hr
|CriminalForever
|159,025
|child support: get rid of it? (Apr '09)
|4 hr
|Shshs
|74
|Post your Donna stories, good or bad
|5 hr
|moose aka mcgruff
|2
|Why do Ushers in Black Churches (Sep '10)
|6 hr
|Historically Sound
|127
|Family Video
|10 hr
|Mister Clean
|1
|New Hash Family Campbellsville Forum (Jul '16)
|14 hr
|CPD sucks bad
|55
|Lets discuss the brain of DonnaHash....open forum.
|14 hr
|AngieAkin
|9
Find what you want!
Search Campbellsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC