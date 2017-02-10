Legislative Update: Sen. Max Wise - 1...

Legislative Update: Sen. Max Wise - 10 Feb 2017

By State Senator Max Wise, 16th District: Adair, Clinton, Cumberland, McCreary, Russell, Taylor, and Wayne Counties The hallways were packed with Kentuckians from across the state making their voices heard as we began the second part of the 2017 Legislative Session in Frankfort. I was especially heartened at the passionate and robust-sized crowd attending the "Rally for Life" on Wednesday, February 8, and later in the evening that energy and excitement continued during Governor Bevin's State of the Commonwealth Address.

