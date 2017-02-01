Green County Grand Jury returns indic...

Green County Grand Jury returns indictments 1 Feb 2017

Green County Grand Jury returns indictments 1 Feb 2017 Indictments brought against six individuals from Greensburg, Campbellsville, and Columbia, KY for charges including possession of controlled substances, theft, forgery, welfare fraud, rape, sodomy, and sexual abuse. NOTE: Indictments are considered formal charges.

