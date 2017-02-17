Gaona art to be shown at CU's Pence-Chowning Art Gallery
Gaona art to be shown at CU's Pence-Chowning Art Gallery The Department of Art and Design at Campbellsville University is directed by Adair County native Linda Cundiff, chair of the department and professor of art. By Green Okparaoko , student news writer, Office of University Communications CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Campbellsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wes Carter is amazingly hottttt! (Oct '09)
|12 min
|Halls8282
|16
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|46 min
|ChromiuMan
|159,449
|AngieAkin
|4 hr
|Dawna Goodhead
|2
|AvahPerkins: an open discussion.
|4 hr
|Dawna Goodhead
|2
|The AvahPerkins saga continues!
|4 hr
|Dawna Goodhead
|3
|Hash Family Forum 2017
|4 hr
|Dawna Goodhead
|3
|I'm female-HELP ME MASTERBATE PLEASE. (Oct '12)
|4 hr
|Dawna Goodhead
|13
Find what you want!
Search Campbellsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC