FRYSC to host volunteer training, Fri...

FRYSC to host volunteer training, Fri 10 Mar 2017

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

FRYSC to host volunteer training, Fri 10 Mar 2017 By Calen McKinney, Public Information Officer Campbellsville Independent Schools Campbellsville Independent Schools' Family Resource and Youth Services Center will host volunteer training and orientation at 9amCT/10amET, Friday, March 10, 2017, at the at the FRYSC Center, at Campbellsville High School, 230 W Main Street, Campbellsville, KY. Topics covered will include confidentiality, etiquette and procedures.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Campbellsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 5 hr CriminalForever 159,304
Friends with benefits 7 hr Bible 4
Why do Ushers in Black Churches (Sep '10) 14 hr Ijs 130
Jamie browning Wed Bucky 2
News Dr. Martin Luther King's legacy includes Bellam... Wed White Christian Man 1
has anyone seen daniel james??? (Dec '11) Tue tiffy 18
Cheating Tue Katty 6
See all Campbellsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Campbellsville Forum Now

Campbellsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Campbellsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Toyota
 

Campbellsville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,843 • Total comments across all topics: 278,931,253

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC