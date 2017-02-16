FRYSC to host volunteer training, Fri 10 Mar 2017
FRYSC to host volunteer training, Fri 10 Mar 2017 By Calen McKinney, Public Information Officer Campbellsville Independent Schools Campbellsville Independent Schools' Family Resource and Youth Services Center will host volunteer training and orientation at 9amCT/10amET, Friday, March 10, 2017, at the at the FRYSC Center, at Campbellsville High School, 230 W Main Street, Campbellsville, KY. Topics covered will include confidentiality, etiquette and procedures.
