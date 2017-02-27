Dr. Martin Luther King's legacy inclu...

Dr. Martin Luther King's legacy includes Bellamy quote at CU

There are 1 comment on the Columbia Magazine story from Monday Feb 13, titled Dr. Martin Luther King's legacy includes Bellamy quote at CU. In it, Columbia Magazine reports that:

Dr. Martin Luther King's legacy includes Bellamy quote at CU The book, Looking Backward by Edward Bellamy, was quoted by Dr. King at age 23 in a letter he wrote his future wife, Coretta, where he said, "This is the Gospel I'll preach to the world." Bellamy's text that had influenced the young King spoke of a future where we'd live to see a war-less world, a fair distribution of wealth, and transcendence over discrimination between races.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
White Christian Man

Nicholasville, KY

#1 Wednesday Feb 15
It certainly is nice to read a positive article online for a change.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Campbellsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
what happened to daulton turpin 37 min loueller 1
DonnaHash Campbellsville Kentucky #loserclownhag 1 hr LMS 1
rude people at amazon.com (Oct '08) 1 hr Hotstick 31
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 1 hr Strel 159,680
White trash taking over Lincoln Avenue 2 hr Campbellsville 1
Matthew hersey 5 hr DireStraight 4
blacks are trying to take over u.s.a. (Sep '10) 6 hr KKK 80
See all Campbellsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Campbellsville Forum Now

Campbellsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Campbellsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Campbellsville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,240 • Total comments across all topics: 279,212,932

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC