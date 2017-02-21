Dorothy Mae McKinney Parson, Taylor C...

Dorothy Mae McKinney Parson, Taylor Co., KY/Green Co. Native

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Dorothy Mae McKinney Parson, Taylor Co., KY/Green Co. Native She was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church, Greensburg, KY, and also attended Faith Baptist Church with her husband.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Campbellsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 1 hr North Mountain 159,588
Relentless ignorance from DawnaHash local lunatic 2 hr Disrespect for th... 2
LittleAvah 3 hr Crockodial 2
Dalton Turpin 3 hr Central State Hos... 11
staff management w2 (Jan '10) 4 hr nerdyhippo 72
What does it take to speak directly to the Mayor?? 10 hr Central State Hos... 2
The sad, sad saga of DonnaHash. Post you stories! 10 hr Elkhorn 3
See all Campbellsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Campbellsville Forum Now

Campbellsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Campbellsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
 

Campbellsville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,406 • Total comments across all topics: 279,153,789

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC