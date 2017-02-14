CU fire discovered in time for safety for all

Next earlier item, this story: Fire heavily damages Campbellsville U's H & W Fieldhouse with photo by Chris Bennett, Larry Smith By Drew Tucker , marketing and media relations coordinator CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY - Campbellsville University's H&W Sport Shop Ronnie Hord Fieldhouse caught fire earlier today, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017 at approximately 1pmET. Everyone made it out safely and no one was injured.

