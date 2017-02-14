CU fire discovered in time for safety for all
Next earlier item, this story: Fire heavily damages Campbellsville U's H & W Fieldhouse with photo by Chris Bennett, Larry Smith By Drew Tucker , marketing and media relations coordinator CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY - Campbellsville University's H&W Sport Shop Ronnie Hord Fieldhouse caught fire earlier today, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017 at approximately 1pmET. Everyone made it out safely and no one was injured.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Campbellsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Friends with benefits
|28 min
|John
|1
|I'm female-HELP ME MASTERBATE PLEASE. (Oct '12)
|1 hr
|John
|11
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|2 hr
|usa
|159,179
|What Is Going On With All The Lawsuits Against ... (May '10)
|3 hr
|Neva
|87
|Ben Harrison in jail (Jul '14)
|21 hr
|Elkhorn
|13
|Anna ct on fire
|21 hr
|Elkhorn
|7
|Drunk on Lincoln Ave.
|21 hr
|Elkhorn
|1
Find what you want!
Search Campbellsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC