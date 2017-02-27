CPD arrests 3 suspects in Bramlett St...

CPD arrests 3 suspects in Bramlett Street burglary/assault case

CPD arrests 3 suspects in Bramlett Street burglary/assault case Columbia Police respond to call on North Bramlett Street in Columbia to find victim of forced entry, robbery, and assault, who was transported to TJ Health of Columbia for treatment. CPD's investigation led to a locating suspects at a Campbellsvile hotel where they were joined by Campbellsville Police.

