Couple Sentenced For Racist Birthday ...

Couple Sentenced For Racist Birthday Party Threats

Tuesday Feb 28 Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA A Georgia couple was sentenced to 35 years total Monday for their role in terrorizing a black child's birthday party. Authorities described Jose Torres and Kayla Norton as "white supremacists."

