CMS hosts Sweetheart Week events By Calen McKinney , Campbellsville Independent Schools Campbellsville Middle School has been hosting several Sweetheart Week events this week, leading up to the annual semi-formal dance Friday, February 17, 2017. The school has had dress-up days each day this week.

