CES students honored at leadership lu...

CES students honored at leadership luncheon

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Feb 25 Read more: Columbia Magazine

By Calen McKinney, Public Information Officer Campbellsville Independent Schools Campbellsville Elementary School's Leaders of the Month for the month of January were recently honored with a luncheon. Teachers choose one student from their classrooms who exhibit leadership skills throughout the month to be named a Leader of the Month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Campbellsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 33 min ChromiuMan 159,732
Eight Legged Baby disqualified from three legge... 43 min Walter 1
I miss the smell of DawnaHash 2 hr Eight mor years 1
Miss the random text 4 hr Hmmm 2
LMS is scared to come out from behind the compu... (Apr '11) 6 hr CKNJ 19
Jactopus Removed From Endangered Species List! 6 hr CKNJ 1
super walmart 8 hr ghillie 3
See all Campbellsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Campbellsville Forum Now

Campbellsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Campbellsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
 

Campbellsville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,227 • Total comments across all topics: 279,276,595

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC