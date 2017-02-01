CES book drive for preschool students in progress
CES book drive for preschool students in progress By Calen McKinney, Public Information Officer Campbellsville Independent Schools Campbellsville Elementary School, 315 Roberts Road, Campbellsville, KY is hosting a book drive to benefit preschool students which started Monday, January 30, 2017 and runds through Friday, February 10, 2017. Books can be brought to the CES front office from 7am-3pmCT/8am-4pmCT.
