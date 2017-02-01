CES book drive for preschool students in progress By Calen McKinney, Public Information Officer Campbellsville Independent Schools Campbellsville Elementary School, 315 Roberts Road, Campbellsville, KY is hosting a book drive to benefit preschool students which started Monday, January 30, 2017 and runds through Friday, February 10, 2017. Books can be brought to the CES front office from 7am-3pmCT/8am-4pmCT.

