Casey County student is new CU Valent...

Casey County student is new CU Valentine Queen

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Casey County student is new CU Valentine Queen By Lauren Stevens , student news writer, Office of University Communications CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. -- Campbellsville University crowned Shelby Stringer, a junior from Liberty, Ky., as the 2017 Valentine's Day Queen at the Annual Valentine's Pageant Feb. 11 in Ransdell Chapel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Campbellsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 6 min ChromiuMan 159,528
Team national (Jul '15) 12 min Sam 2
ashley montgomery (Sep '15) 32 min truth will set y... 3
Dalton Turpin 1 hr Heartbroken 4
are ya'll stupid 3 hr Whatever 8
Opinion of Dawna: good or bad? 6 hr Rebecca Hash Hardin 2
What about Johnny Cox got caught by the state p... 17 hr Jed 7
See all Campbellsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Campbellsville Forum Now

Campbellsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Campbellsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
 

Campbellsville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,208 • Total comments across all topics: 279,090,126

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC