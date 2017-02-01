Campsbellsville Schools FRYSC Advisor...

Campsbellsville Schools FRYSC Advisory Council to meet

Campsbellsville Schools FRYSC Advisory Council to meet Campbellsville Independent Schools Family Resource and Youth Services Center Advisory Council will have its regular meeting at 11amCT/12pmNoonET, Thursday, April 13, 2017, at Campbellsville High School Site-Based Decision Making Council room, Campbellsville High School Campus, 230 W. Main Street, Campbellsville, KY. Contact: FRYSC Director Sue Crabtree at 270-849-3710.

Campbellsville, KY

