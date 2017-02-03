Campbellsville teen claims million dollar Powerball prize
Tanya Herrera won the million dollar prize by matching five white ball winning numbers on her ticket. She did not have the correct Powerball number.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Campbellsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|2 hr
|CriminalForever
|158,785
|rob collins
|2 hr
|Pie hole
|2
|Mike Stein
|5 hr
|Mable
|2
|Rebecca Hash Hardin
|6 hr
|Patti Gribbins Hash
|13
|DonnaHash's current mental status: not good
|6 hr
|Mugsy Drugsy
|9
|New Hash Family Campbellsville Forum (Jul '16)
|6 hr
|Lil Avah Perkins
|52
|DonnaHash paid to urinate on Donald Trump?
|Sat
|Lil Avah Perkins
|6
Find what you want!
Search Campbellsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC