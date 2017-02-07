Campbellsville students named to WKU ...

Campbellsville students named to WKU fall 2016 Honors List

Campbellsville students named to WKU fall 2016 Honors List By Bob Skipper Media Relations Director, WKU Public Affairs Bowling Green, KY - The following Western Kentucky University students from Cambpellsville were named to the Dean's and President's lists for the fall 2016 semester. Full-time undergraduate students with a semester grade-point average of 3.4 to 3.79 are named to the Dean's List.

