Campbellsville Schools' FRYSC to host volunteer training By Calen McKinney, Public Information Officer Campbellsville Independent Schools Campbellsville Independent Schools' Family Resource and Youth Services Center will host volunteer training at 8amCT/9amET. Thursday, February 9, 2016, at the FRYSC Center, which is located at Campbellsville High School, 230 W Main Street, Campbellsville, KY.
