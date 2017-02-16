Bill targets past funding source for ...

Bill targets past funding source for Planned Parenthood -

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Harlan Daily Enterprise

Kentucky's anti-abortion lawmakers targeted Planned Parenthood on Thursday, renewing their push for legislation to put the organization at the end of the line for family planning funds. The measure would set up a tiered priority system for distributing federal family planning dollars, with Planned Parenthood clinics in the bottom category.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Harlan Daily Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Campbellsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 1 hr CriminalForever 159,304
Friends with benefits 3 hr Bible 4
Why do Ushers in Black Churches (Sep '10) 9 hr Ijs 130
Jamie browning 21 hr Bucky 2
News Dr. Martin Luther King's legacy includes Bellam... Wed White Christian Man 1
has anyone seen daniel james??? (Dec '11) Tue tiffy 18
Cheating Tue Katty 6
See all Campbellsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Campbellsville Forum Now

Campbellsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Campbellsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Campbellsville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,175 • Total comments across all topics: 278,924,965

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC