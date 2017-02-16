Bill targets past funding source for Planned Parenthood -
Kentucky's anti-abortion lawmakers targeted Planned Parenthood on Thursday, renewing their push for legislation to put the organization at the end of the line for family planning funds. The measure would set up a tiered priority system for distributing federal family planning dollars, with Planned Parenthood clinics in the bottom category.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Harlan Daily Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Campbellsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|1 hr
|CriminalForever
|159,304
|Friends with benefits
|3 hr
|Bible
|4
|Why do Ushers in Black Churches (Sep '10)
|9 hr
|Ijs
|130
|Jamie browning
|21 hr
|Bucky
|2
|Dr. Martin Luther King's legacy includes Bellam...
|Wed
|White Christian Man
|1
|has anyone seen daniel james??? (Dec '11)
|Tue
|tiffy
|18
|Cheating
|Tue
|Katty
|6
Find what you want!
Search Campbellsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC