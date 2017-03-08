Beaumont Middle Sends Letter Home Aft...

Beaumont Middle Sends Letter Home After Student Caught With Airsoft Gun

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 28 Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

A letter was sent home to parents at Beaumont Middle School after a student was caught with an airsoft gun. Principal John Nochta sent home the letter after they found an airsoft pistol on a student after receiving a tip.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Campbellsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 39 min ChromiuMan 159,959
Who is this Viper? Campbellsville hero? Where d... 1 hr LMS 1
What time does Donna's ballwash open on Sundays? 2 hr Steve Hash 1
DonnaHash restrained at Eastern State, praise J... 4 hr Lil Avah 3
What year was DawnaHash's funniest mental break... 4 hr Ready Kilowatt 3
The Guminator 5 hr Elkhorn Elk 1
Campbellsville's most odious hag resident! 5 hr McGruff 1
See all Campbellsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Campbellsville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Taylor County was issued at March 11 at 9:19AM EST

Campbellsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Campbellsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Campbellsville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,441 • Total comments across all topics: 279,468,992

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC