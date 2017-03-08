Beaumont Middle Sends Letter Home After Student Caught With Airsoft Gun
A letter was sent home to parents at Beaumont Middle School after a student was caught with an airsoft gun. Principal John Nochta sent home the letter after they found an airsoft pistol on a student after receiving a tip.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Campbellsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|39 min
|ChromiuMan
|159,959
|Who is this Viper? Campbellsville hero? Where d...
|1 hr
|LMS
|1
|What time does Donna's ballwash open on Sundays?
|2 hr
|Steve Hash
|1
|DonnaHash restrained at Eastern State, praise J...
|4 hr
|Lil Avah
|3
|What year was DawnaHash's funniest mental break...
|4 hr
|Ready Kilowatt
|3
|The Guminator
|5 hr
|Elkhorn Elk
|1
|Campbellsville's most odious hag resident!
|5 hr
|McGruff
|1
Find what you want!
Search Campbellsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC