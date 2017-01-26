Several Pike Countians attend Kentucky wedding- New Salem
If you see any information that needs to be changed on the Birthdays and Anniversaries, please give me a call. Birthdays and anniversaries for this week: Jan.25 -- Bob Powell, Ron Cloninger; Jan.26th -- Janet Rush; Jan.27 -- Donna Davidsmeyer, Bob Johnston; Jan.28 -- Dave and Betty Rush, David Jones Jan.29 -- Dianna Ruble, Hailey Burnett, Austin Simmerman, Rena Waddell; Jan.30 -- Sherman Meyer, Chris Gilbert; Happy Belated Birthday to Lisa Lipcamon who celebrated her birthday Jan. 8 and to Valarie Jones who celebrated hers Jan.10.
