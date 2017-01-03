Senator Max Wise announces annual town hall dates
Senator Max Wise announces annual town hall dates By John Cox Frankfort, KY - State Senator Max Wise announced the dates and locations of his annual town halls. "Town halls offer a great opportunity for constituents throughout my District who elected me into office to have the opportunity to express their ideas, opinions, concerns and participate in the legislative process," said Senator Wise.
