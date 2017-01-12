Rusty Watkins named interim coordinat...

Rusty Watkins named interim coordinator of CU student services

Tuesday Jan 10 Read more: Columbia Magazine

Rusty Watkins named interim coordinator of CU student services By Joan C. McKinney , coordinating director, Office of University Communications CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. - Rusty Watkins, who has served Campbellsville University 16 years, has been appointed interim coordinator of student services at the university.

